Pharmaxis Ltd Reports Significant Shareholding Change

Pharmaxis Ltd (AU:SNT) has released an update.

Pharmaxis Ltd recently disclosed a substantial change in shareholding through Platinum Investment Management, as reported under the Corporations Act. The update highlights a notable adjustment in the interests held by substantial shareholders, which could influence market perceptions and trading activities. This development is likely to attract attention from investors tracking the company’s stock performance.

