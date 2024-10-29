News & Insights

Stocks

Pharmaxis Ltd: Positive Cash Flow Amidst Operating Losses

October 29, 2024 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pharmaxis Ltd (AU:SNT) has released an update.

Pharmaxis Ltd reported a net cash increase of $3.52 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, driven by strategic financing activities that raised $5 million. Despite operating losses amounting to $4.231 million, the company managed to offset these with positive cash flow from investing activities. Investors may find these developments promising as the company navigates its financial strategies.

For further insights into AU:SNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.