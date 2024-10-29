Pharmaxis Ltd: Positive Cash Flow Amidst Operating Losses

Pharmaxis Ltd (AU:SNT) has released an update.

Pharmaxis Ltd reported a net cash increase of $3.52 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, driven by strategic financing activities that raised $5 million. Despite operating losses amounting to $4.231 million, the company managed to offset these with positive cash flow from investing activities. Investors may find these developments promising as the company navigates its financial strategies.

