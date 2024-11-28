Pharmaxis Ltd Director Increases Stock Options

Pharmaxis Ltd (AU:SNT) has released an update.
Pharmaxis Ltd has announced a significant increase in the options held by Director Gary Jonathan Phillips, under the Syntara Employee Option Plan. Following shareholder approval, Phillips’ direct options have risen from 6,845,800 to 9,616,800, reflecting a strategic move within the company. This development may intrigue investors tracking executive actions within Pharmaxis Ltd.
