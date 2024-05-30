News & Insights

PharmAust Reinforces Leadership for Neurodegenerative Focus

May 30, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Pharmaust Limited (AU:PAA) has released an update.

PharmAust Limited has announced strategic leadership changes, reappointing Dr. Michael Thurn as CEO and welcoming Dr. Nicky Wallis as the new Chief Scientific Officer. These moves are part of the company’s efforts to position itself as a global leader in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, building on Dr. Thurn’s past successes with regulatory milestones and capital raises. With Dr. Wallis’s expertise, PharmAust aims to expand the applications of its drug monepantel, potentially addressing conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

