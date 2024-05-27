PharmAust Announces Office Relocation and Positive Study

Pharmaust Limited (AU:PAA) has released an update.

PharmAust Limited, a clinical-stage biotech firm specializing in repurposing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, has announced a change in its registered office and main business address to South Melbourne, VIC. The company, which is developing a treatment for the rare and incurable disease MND/ALS, has reported positive Phase 1 study results and is aiming for a pivotal Phase 2/3 study in the second half of 2024. With the neurodegenerative disease market projected to grow significantly, PharmAust is poised for potential accelerated approval by 2026.

