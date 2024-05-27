News & Insights

Stocks

PharmAust Announces Office Relocation and Positive Study

May 27, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pharmaust Limited (AU:PAA) has released an update.

PharmAust Limited, a clinical-stage biotech firm specializing in repurposing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, has announced a change in its registered office and main business address to South Melbourne, VIC. The company, which is developing a treatment for the rare and incurable disease MND/ALS, has reported positive Phase 1 study results and is aiming for a pivotal Phase 2/3 study in the second half of 2024. With the neurodegenerative disease market projected to grow significantly, PharmAust is poised for potential accelerated approval by 2026.

For further insights into AU:PAA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.