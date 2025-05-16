PharmaTher Says FDA Extends Review Period For Ketamine

(RTTNews) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (PHRRF.OB) Friday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended review period for ketamine.

The approval decision target date has been extended to August 9, 2025 from June 4.

"The extension allows the FDA additional time to review additional information requests, which the FDA has classified as a MINOR amendment. Importantly, this is not a Complete Response Letter," the company said in a statement.

PharmaTher confirmed that all issues raised in the FDA's complete response letter issued on October 22, 2024, have been previously addressed.

