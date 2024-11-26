PharmaTher Cancels FDA Post-CRL Meeting For Ketamine, Plans Resubmission In January 2025

(RTTNews) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (PHRRF.OB), a specialty pharmaceutical company, on Tuesday, announced that it has decided to cancel its scheduled post-Complete Response Letter clarification meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, initially set for December 2, 2024.

The decision comes after PharmaTher received satisfactory preliminary responses from the FDA regarding the questions raised during the meeting request.

The company had previously received a CRL from the FDA on October 22, 2024, for its Ketamine product's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA).

The FDA's responses addressed PharmaTher's inquiries and cleared the way for the company to move forward with its plans. PharmaTher is now preparing to resubmit the necessary information to resolve the minor deficiencies noted in the CRL by January 2025. These deficiencies relate to drug substance, drug product, manufacturing, and microbiology.

The resubmission is considered a minor amendment, as the deficiencies were categorized as minor by the FDA. No additional preclinical or clinical studies are required, and the FDA did not express any concerns regarding the stability of the Ketamine batches, which demonstrated 18 months of stability. PharmaTher remains on track to finalize the necessary adjustments and expects to update the market on progress as they continue to address the FDA's requirements.

PHRRF.OB closed Monday's trading at $0.165, down 1.20%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.