Pharmaron Beijing Plans Key Resolutions at 2024 Meeting

November 27, 2024 — 07:13 am EST

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3759) has released an update.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. has announced its Second Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for December 18, 2024, to discuss key changes including board composition and amendments to their Articles of Association. Shareholders are invited to participate in decisions that could impact the company’s strategic direction, emphasizing the importance of shareholder engagement in corporate governance.

