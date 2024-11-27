Pharmaron Beijing Announces Board Reshuffle and Share Cancellation

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3759) has released an update.
Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. announced several strategic changes including the resignation of independent non-executive director Mr. Zhou Qilin and a proposed reshuffle of the board’s composition. Additionally, the company plans to amend its working policy for independent directors and cancel repurchased A shares to reduce its registered capital. These changes are pending approval at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting.
