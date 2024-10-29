News & Insights

PharmaNutra S.p.A. Expands U.S. Growth Strategy

October 29, 2024 — 03:50 am EDT

PharmaNutra SpA (IT:PHN) has released an update.

PharmaNutra S.p.A. is set to accelerate the growth of its American subsidiary, PharmaNutra USA, by collaborating with a leading international strategic consulting firm to develop a comprehensive market plan. The company, known for its SiderAL® and Cetilar® product lines, is already receiving positive feedback in the US market, including interest from hospital groups and online sales platforms like Amazon and Walmart. This strategic move signifies a significant opportunity for PharmaNutra to expand its presence and capitalize on the US market’s potential.

