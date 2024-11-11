News & Insights

PharmaNutra S.p.A. Achieves Strong Revenue Growth

November 11, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

PharmaNutra SpA (IT:PHN) has released an update.

PharmaNutra S.p.A. has reported another impressive quarter, showcasing a 17% increase in sales revenues, reaching €83.5 million, and a 27.2% rise in EBITDA compared to the same period last year. The company’s strategic focus on research, development, and innovation has been instrumental in maintaining its growth trajectory. With significant gains in both domestic and international markets, PharmaNutra continues to strengthen its position in the nutritional supplements and medical devices industry.

