PharmaNutra Reports Strong Sales Growth in China

PharmaNutra SpA (IT:PHN) has released an update.

PharmaNutra S.p.A. has achieved significant sales growth in China for its SiderAL® brand products, surpassing €1 million in sales through major cross-border e-commerce platforms like TMall Global and Douyin. The success in 2024 has prompted the company to accelerate the introduction of its Apportal® line, aiming to replicate this successful strategy. This expansion reflects the growing demand for high-quality nutritional supplements in the Chinese market.

