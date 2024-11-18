News & Insights

Stocks

PharmaNutra Reports Strong Sales Growth in China

November 18, 2024 — 02:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PharmaNutra SpA (IT:PHN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PharmaNutra S.p.A. has achieved significant sales growth in China for its SiderAL® brand products, surpassing €1 million in sales through major cross-border e-commerce platforms like TMall Global and Douyin. The success in 2024 has prompted the company to accelerate the introduction of its Apportal® line, aiming to replicate this successful strategy. This expansion reflects the growing demand for high-quality nutritional supplements in the Chinese market.

For further insights into IT:PHN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.