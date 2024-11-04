News & Insights

Stocks

PharmaNutra Expands Product Line with Innovative Supplements

November 04, 2024 — 03:20 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PharmaNutra SpA (IT:PHN) has released an update.

PharmaNutra S.p.A. has introduced its new Sidevit® line, featuring Sucrosomial® Technology applied to vitamins, alongside the launch of SiderAL® Mamma and Lactopam® supplements. These innovative products are designed to address nutritional deficiencies and enhance absorption, marking a significant expansion in PharmaNutra’s product offerings. This development underscores the company’s commitment to research and its position as a leader in nutritional supplements.

For further insights into IT:PHN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.