PharmaNutra Expands Product Line with Innovative Supplements

PharmaNutra SpA (IT:PHN) has released an update.

PharmaNutra S.p.A. has introduced its new Sidevit® line, featuring Sucrosomial® Technology applied to vitamins, alongside the launch of SiderAL® Mamma and Lactopam® supplements. These innovative products are designed to address nutritional deficiencies and enhance absorption, marking a significant expansion in PharmaNutra’s product offerings. This development underscores the company’s commitment to research and its position as a leader in nutritional supplements.

For further insights into IT:PHN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.