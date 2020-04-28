PharmaMar Starts Trial With Aplidin For Potential Treatment Of COVID-19

(RTTNews) - PharmaMar has announced the start of the APLICOV-PC clinical trial with Aplidin or plitidepsin, for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The trial has been authorized by the Spanish Medicines and Healthcare Products Agency.

The study will evaluate the safety profile and efficacy of three doses of plitidepsin in patients with COVID-19 requiring hospital admission.

During this first stage, 27 patients will be recruited, to whom three doses will be administered. The viral load of the patients will be measured before and after the treatment, as well as a series of other parameters for clinical evolution, the company said.

If the results were positive at this early stage, the trial would continue at the optimal dose after discussion with the regulator, with a larger cohort of patients.

On March 13th, the Company announced the results of in vitro studies of plitidepsin on the human HCoV-229E coronavirus, which has a very similar multiplication and propagation mechanism to SARS-CoV-2, as they both use the eEF1A protein for their reproduction. The studies were carried out at the National Biotechnology Center of the Spanish National Research Council.

