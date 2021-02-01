US Markets
PharmaMar shares jump after solid lung cancer drug results

Tomás Cobos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

MADRID, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shares in PharmaMar PHMR.MC rose more than 7% in early trade on Monday after the Spanish pharmaceutical firm and its U.S. partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ.O reported positive results from a trial of their Zepzelca drug to treat lung cancer.

Results from the early-stage trial on 21 patients showed a combination of Zepzelca with bowel-cancer medication irinotecan proved an effective treatment for small-cell lung cancer, PharmaMar said in a media release.

The combination was particularly effective in patients for whom an initial treatment had failed to cure the disease, PharmaMar said.

Early results showed the combination had a manageable safety profile, with no deaths from toxicity stemming from the treatment, the company said.

Complete data will be presented at a future congress, PharmaMar said, adding that it planned to include 47 patients in the current cohort.

At 1042 GMT shares in PharmaMar were trading 7% higher at 112.40 euros ($135.69), leading gainers on Spain's blue-chip IBEX-35 index.

($1 = 0.8284 euros)

(Reporting by Tomás Cobos; writing by Nathan Allen; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)

((Nathan.Allen@thomsonreuters.com;))

