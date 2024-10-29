PharmaMar SA Reports Robust Revenue Growth in 2024

Pharma Mar SA (ES:PHM) has released an update.

PharmaMar SA has reported an 8% increase in total revenue to €126.5 million as of September 30, 2024, with net profit rising to €7.4 million. The company’s earnings have been bolstered by a 10% growth in royalties, particularly from its partnership with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and a significant increase in non-recurring revenue from license agreements. Despite a slight dip in oncology sales, strong R&D investments and strategic partnerships are driving PharmaMar’s financial performance.

