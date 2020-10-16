PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Contributor
Emma Pinedo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Spanish pharmaceutical company PharmaMar said on Friday a clinical trial of its cancer drug Aplidin to treat adult patients with COVID-19 had achieved its safety and efficacy goals and it aimed to start phase III trials.

MADRID, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical company PharmaMar PHMR.MC said on Friday a clinical trial of its cancer drug Aplidin to treat adult patients with COVID-19 had achieved its safety and efficacy goals and it aimed to start phase III trials.

PharmaMar shares rose 4.4% in morning trading.

The company said there was a substantial reduction in viral load and the C-reactive protein (CRP) in patients, and that 80.7% of the patients had been discharged before the 15th day of hospitalization, and 38.2% before the 8th day.

"With these data, the company will begin, in the next few days, conversations with the regulatory agencies to define the next phase III pivotal study for plitidepsin (Aplidin) in patients with COVID-19, who require hospitalization," PharmaMar said in a statement.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((emma.pinedo@thomsonreuters.com; 918 35 68 34; Reuters Messaging: emma.pinedo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More