PharmAla Completes GMP Manufacture Of ALA-002 For Clinical Activities

(RTTNews) - PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (MDMA.CN), a biotechnology company, on Monday announced completion of good manufacturing practices (GMP) production of the drug substance required for ALA-002, its lead drug candidate.

The company intends to use the substance to progress ALA-002 through clinical activities across the globe, and commercialization in Australia by the company's subsidiary Cortexa, co-owned by Vitura Health Inc.

The company remains focused on developing drugs with MDXX class molecules, including Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA). The highly titrated and adjusted forms of these psychedelic substances are under development for treating various neurobiological or mental disorders.

MDMA.CN closed Monday on the Canadian Stock Exchange at $0.14, up 3.57%.

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