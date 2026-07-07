BioTech

PharmAla Completes GMP Manufacture Of ALA-002 For Clinical Activities

July 07, 2026 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (MDMA.CN), a biotechnology company, on Monday announced completion of good manufacturing practices (GMP) production of the drug substance required for ALA-002, its lead drug candidate.

The company intends to use the substance to progress ALA-002 through clinical activities across the globe, and commercialization in Australia by the company's subsidiary Cortexa, co-owned by Vitura Health Inc.

The company remains focused on developing drugs with MDXX class molecules, including Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA). The highly titrated and adjusted forms of these psychedelic substances are under development for treating various neurobiological or mental disorders.

MDMA.CN closed Monday on the Canadian Stock Exchange at $0.14, up 3.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.