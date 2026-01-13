PharmaEssentia Says FDA Accepts SBLA For ET Treatment Ropeginterferon Alfa-2b-njft

(RTTNews) - PharmaEssentia USA Corp., a subsidiary of PharmaEssentia Corp. (6446.TW), on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its supplemental Biologics License Application for ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft for the treatment of adults with essential thrombocythemia.

The FDA granted the application Standard Review status and set a user fee target action date of August 30, 2026.

The agency completed its filing review and determined the submission was sufficiently complete to proceed with a full review, with no filing deficiencies identified.

Essential thrombocythemia is a rare blood cancer marked by excessive platelet production and can lead to serious complications such as stroke and organ damage. No new therapies for the condition have been approved in the U.S. in more than 20 years.

The application is supported by statistically significant results from the global Phase 3 SURPASS-ET clinical trial, along with confirmatory data from the North American Phase 2b EXCEED-ET trial.

