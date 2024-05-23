News & Insights

PharmaDrug Eyes Global Market with Biosynthetic Cocaine

Pharmadrug (TSE:PHRX) has released an update.

PharmaDrug Inc. has announced its subsidiary, SecureDose, has signed a Letter of Intent with a Canadian licensed dealer to manufacture and distribute biosynthetic pharmaceutical grade cocaine, aiming to contribute to harm reduction through safe supply programs. The company is advancing towards a full agreement post technology transfer and commercial-scale process application, with potential global distribution and revenue opportunities.

