PharmaDrug Completes Strategic Debenture Issuance

November 15, 2024 — 06:10 pm EST

Pharmadrug (TSE:PHRX) has released an update.

PharmaDrug Inc. has successfully issued over $412,000 in debentures to replace its outstanding secured convertible debentures, along with over 8 million common share purchase warrants. These debentures, convertible into common shares at $0.05 each, are secured by a general security agreement and carry no interest unless unpaid at maturity, marking a strategic financial move for the company.

