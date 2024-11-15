PharmaDrug Completes Strategic Debenture Issuance

Pharmadrug (TSE:PHRX) has released an update.

PharmaDrug Inc. has successfully issued over $412,000 in debentures to replace its outstanding secured convertible debentures, along with over 8 million common share purchase warrants. These debentures, convertible into common shares at $0.05 each, are secured by a general security agreement and carry no interest unless unpaid at maturity, marking a strategic financial move for the company.

For further insights into TSE:PHRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.