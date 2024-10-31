News & Insights

Stocks

PharmaDrug Advances PD-001 for Clinical Trials

October 31, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pharmadrug (TSE:PHRX) has released an update.

PharmaDrug’s Sairiyo Therapeutics has successfully completed a stability study of its reformulated cepharanthine, PD-001, paving the way for its Phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for viral infectious diseases. This development marks a significant step forward in leveraging cepharanthine’s improved oral bioavailability for more effective therapeutic applications. The completion of the study allows the company to proceed with manufacturing and clinical trial preparations in Australia.

For further insights into TSE:PHRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.