PharmaDrug Advances PD-001 for Clinical Trials

Pharmadrug (TSE:PHRX) has released an update.

PharmaDrug’s Sairiyo Therapeutics has successfully completed a stability study of its reformulated cepharanthine, PD-001, paving the way for its Phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for viral infectious diseases. This development marks a significant step forward in leveraging cepharanthine’s improved oral bioavailability for more effective therapeutic applications. The completion of the study allows the company to proceed with manufacturing and clinical trial preparations in Australia.

