PharmaCyte Names Joshua Silverman Interim CEO As CEO Kenneth Waggoner Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (PMCB) announced Friday that its CEO Kenneth Waggoner has stepped down from the position as CEO, effective October 6, 2022. The Board has since appointed Joshua Silverman, a member of the Board, as interim CEO.

Silverman is currently a director of PharmaCyte and the Co-Founder and Managing Member of Parkfield Funding LLC and is a former Principal and Managing Partner of Iroquois Capital Management, LLC.

He served as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Iroquois from 2003 until July 2016. From 2000 to 2003, he served as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Vertical Ventures, LLC, a merchant bank.

Prior to forming Iroquois, Silverman was a Director of Joele Frank, a boutique consulting firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions. Previously, he served as Assistant Press Secretary to The President of The United States.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors has empowered its Business Review Committee to evaluate opportunities to realize optimal shareholder value.

