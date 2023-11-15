PharmaCyte Biotech Invests In Femasys - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (PMCB) has made a $5 million investment in Femasys, Inc. (FEMY), a biomedical company. Femasys offers a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible solutions, including a lead late-stage product candidate and therapeutic and diagnostic products. PharmaCyte's interim CEO Josh Silverman will join the Femasys' Board.

"The stake we have taken in Femasys is the beginning of an expansion of our corporate strategy that seeks to identify opportunities outside of our own drug development activities where we can create value both through cash investment and our own expertise," said PharmaCyte's interim CEO Josh Silverman.

