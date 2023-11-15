News & Insights

Markets
FEMY

PharmaCyte Biotech Invests In Femasys - Quick Facts

November 15, 2023 — 08:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (PMCB) has made a $5 million investment in Femasys, Inc. (FEMY), a biomedical company. Femasys offers a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible solutions, including a lead late-stage product candidate and therapeutic and diagnostic products. PharmaCyte's interim CEO Josh Silverman will join the Femasys' Board.

"The stake we have taken in Femasys is the beginning of an expansion of our corporate strategy that seeks to identify opportunities outside of our own drug development activities where we can create value both through cash investment and our own expertise," said PharmaCyte's interim CEO Josh Silverman.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FEMY
PMCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.