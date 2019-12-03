US Markets

Pharmacy chains sue Bausch Health, other drugmakers for overcharging for diabetes drug

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Three pharmacy chains, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, have filed a lawsuit against drugmakers Bausch Health Inc, Assertio Therapeutics and Lupin Ltd, seeking damages for overcharging for Bausch's diabetes drug Glumetza.

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Three pharmacy chains, including Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O, have filed a lawsuit against drugmakers Bausch Health Inc BHC.TO, Assertio Therapeutics ASRT.O and Lupin Ltd LUPN.NS, seeking damages for overcharging for Bausch's diabetes drug Glumetza.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday, alleges that Assertio and Lupin struck a deal with units of Bausch to delay the entry of their generic versions of Glumetza and allowed the companies to "maintain a monopoly" in the sale of the branded drug and its generic copies.

Bausch, Assertio and Lupin did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Albertson Companies Inc ABS.N and Kroger Inc KR.N were among the other defendants.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular