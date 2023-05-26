News & Insights

Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance to cut corporate jobs by 10%

May 26, 2023 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

May 26 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O said on Friday it would slash its corporate staff by about 10%, as it streamlines operations and focuses on consumer-facing healthcare businesses.

None of the 504 roles being cut are based at its stores, micro-fulfillment outlets or call centers, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Walgreens, one of the largest U.S. pharmacies, has been looking to expand beyond its core business, with acquisitions of healthcare services operator VillageMD and urgent-care provider Summit Health.

The company, which lost market share to its rivals after closing several stores during the pandemic, is aiming to regain it by the end of fiscal year 2023 by reducing pay gap and increasing automation at fulfillment centers.

