Pharmacy chain operator Giant Eagle settles Ohio opioid lawsuits mid-trial

By Nate Raymond

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Regional pharmacy chain operator Giant Eagle Inc GIAEG.UL on Friday said it had agreed to settle lawsuits accusing it of fueling the opioid epidemic in several Ohio communities, including two counties which had taken it and three larger rivals to trial.

The settlement came during the fourth week of a trial in federal court in Cleveland in lawsuits by the Ohio counties of Lake and Trumbull against Giant Eagle, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O, CVS Health Corp CVS.N, and Walmart Inc WMT.N.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Diane Craft)

