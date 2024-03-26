Pharmacies take appeal of $650 mln opioid award to Ohio top court

By Nate Raymond

March 26 (Reuters) - Pharmacy operators CVS CVS.N, Walmart WMT.N and Walgreens WBA.O on Tuesday urged Ohio's highest court to conclude they cannot be held liable for fueling an opioid epidemic in two of the state's counties that won a $650.9 million judgment against them.

Jeffrey Wall, a lawyer for Walgreens, told the Ohio Supreme Court that state law bars Lake and Trumbull counties' claims that the dispensing of addictive pain medications by the pharmacy chains created a public nuisance in their communities that the companies should be forced to help remedy.

Wall said an amendment to the Ohio Products Liability Act that the state legislature adopted in 2007 explicitly barred all common-law public nuisance claims based on the sale of products that seek compensation from a manufacturer or supplier.

"That language could not be broader or more categorical," Wall said.

But some justices questioned whether the legislature intended for the statute to be read so broadly when it was primarily concerned with lawsuits by individuals seeking damages for past injuries caused by defective products.

The opioid case, by contrast, was brought by local governments over dangerous but lawful prescription painkillers that were not alleged to be defective in order to secure equitable relief to prevent future harm, not compensate for past damages.

"Can we even speculate that this was even on their minds, the harm contemplated in this particular case?" Justice Michael Donnelly asked with regards to the legislature.

The case was the first the three pharmacy operators had faced at trial of the thousands of lawsuits filed by states and local governments against drug makers, distributors and pharmacies over the deadly U.S. opioid addiction epidemic.

A federal jury in Cleveland in 2021 concluded an oversupply of addictive pain pills and the diversion of those opioids to the black market created a public nuisance in the counties and that the companies helped cause it.

The counties had alleged the companies did so by disregarding "red flags" and failing to ensure the prescriptions pharmacies were filling were valid. The companies denied wrongdoing.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, who is overseeing the federal multidistrict litigation over the opioid epidemic, afterwards ordered CVS, Walmart and Walgreens to pay a combined $650.9 million to help the two counties address, or abate, the harms caused by the epidemic.

CVS, Walmart and Walgreens subsequently agreed to a collective $13.8 billion to settle the nationwide lawsuits against them by states and local governments. But the two Ohio counties did not settle and defended their verdict on appeal.

"They've gambled they can recover more through this litigation, and unfortunately they run into clear statutory text," Wall, a lawyer at Sullivan & Cromwell, argued Tuesday.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in September asked the Ohio Supreme Court to review the matter, saying it raised "novel and unresolved questions" of state law.

David Frederick, a lawyer for the counties, said nothing in Ohio law prevented Polster from issuing equitable relief to address future, not past, harms and force the companies to change their dispensing practices and pay into a fund to help mitigate addiction in their communities.

"It is not the case that the legislature would have thought so sweepingly as Mr. Wall has argued today that we're going to do away with all equitable remedies," said Frederick, a lawyer at Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick. "It surely would have said so."

The case is In re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation, Ohio Supreme Court, No. 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 2023-1155.

For the plaintiffs: David Frederick of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick

For CVS: Donald Verrilli of Munger, Tolles & Olson

For Walmart: Noel Francisco of Jones Day

For Walgreens: Jeffrey Wall of Sullivan & Cromwell

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

