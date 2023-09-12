Pharmacies' appeal of $650 mln opioid judgment heads to Ohio top court

By Nate Raymond

Sept 12 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court weighing whether to uphold a $650 million judgment against pharmacy operators CVS CVS.N, Walmart WMT.N and Walgreens WBA.O for fueling the opioid epidemic in parts of Ohio has asked the state's highest court to weigh in first.

The Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said that the pharmacies' appeal of the judgment won by two Ohio counties raised "novel and unresolved questions" of whether state law permits the public-nuisance claim the case was centered on.

The 6th Circuit canceled the Oct. 20 oral arguments that had been set in the case. U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Griffin cited a lack of "controlling precedent from the Ohio Supreme Court to guide us" in asking that court to weigh in first.

Mark Lanier, a lawyer for the counties, and the companies either declined comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

The case brought by Ohio's Lake and Trumbull counties was the first the three companies had faced at trial of the thousands of lawsuits filed by states and local governments against drug makers, distributors and pharmacies over the deadly U.S. opioid addiction crisis.

A federal jury in Cleveland last November concluded an oversupply of addictive pain pills and the diversion of those opioids to the black market created a public nuisance in the counties and the companies engaged in conduct that helped cause it.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, who is overseeing the federal multidistrict litigation over the opioid epidemic, subsequently in August 2022 ordered CVS, Walmart and Walgreens to pay a combined $650 million to help the two counties address the harms caused by the epidemic.

The three companies later agreed to pay a combined $13.8 billion to settle the thousands of other cases against them. But they have continued to move forward with appealing the Ohio verdict.

The case, like most opioid lawsuits, was filed under state public nuisance laws, which historically have been used by governments to address problems like obstructions of public highways or chemical spills into rivers.

In recent years, these laws have been used by state and local governments to tackle larger social issues in ways corporate defendants say stretch the bounds of the law.

On appeal, the three pharmacies argued that the Ohio Product Liability Act as amended in 2005 and 2007 bars common law public nuisance claims related to product-liability claims arising from the marketing, distribution or sale of a product, like opioid medications.

Polster, though, had before trial concluded the amendments were intended to abrogate public-nuisance claims that sought compensatory damages and not equitable remedies for future economic losses, as the counties sought.

The case is In re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-3750.

For the plaintiffs: David Frederick of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick and W. Mark Lanier of Lanier Law Firm

For CVS: Donald Verrilli of Munger, Tolles & Olson

For Walmart: Noel Francisco of Jones Day

For Walgreens: Jeffrey Wall of Sullivan & Cromwell

Read more:

CVS, Walmart, Walgreens agree to pay $13.8 bln to settle U.S. opioid claims

CVS, Walmart and Walgreens ordered to pay $650.6 million to Ohio counties in opioid case

Pharmacy chains including CVS helped fuel opioid epidemic, U.S. jury finds

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.