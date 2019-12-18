Pharmaceutical Stocks Had a Rough Year. Here's Why 2020 Could Be Better.

There’s a theme developing in the 2020 outlooks Wall Street analysts covering big pharma are putting out this week: next year is looking good.

In a note out Wednesday morning, Morgan Stanley’s David Risinger upgraded his view on the industry to Attractive from In-Line.

“We expect novel disease treatments, combined with limited patent expiration exposure, to yield healthy growth in the coming years,” Risinger wrote. He also said that pricing in the U.S. would be “healthy” in 2020.

Still, while Risinger doesn’t believe it’s likely that U.S. politicians will succeed in regulating drug pricing in the near term, that may not last. “The sustainability of high U.S. drug pricing remains a concern, and we cannot rule out risks,” Risinger wrote.

Risinger’s take echoes a note published last Thursday by J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott, who argued that big pharma had “potential for a recovery year in 2020.”

The back story. After a weak year, big pharma stocks have been outperforming this quarter. The S&P 500 Pharmaceuticals industry index is up 10.7% this quarter, while the broader S&P 500 is up just 7.3%. Still, the gains haven’t compensated for a slow year. The pharmaceuticals index is up 10.5% in 2019, while the S&P 500 is up 27.4%.

What’s new. In his note on Wednesday, Risinger wrote that the pipelines of major pharma players look strong.

“We anticipate high rates of drug approvals in coming years because new drug applications have stepped up by over 60% over the past few years,” he wrote.

Yet he warned that pricing remained a worry, even as legislators have so far failed to take action. Risinger flagged the possibility that certain Democratic candidates winning the presidential nomination could be seen as a negative, or that the current administration could push forward with the international price index, an initiative to peg Medicare Part B drug prices to the prices paid overseas.

He also said that a major win by Democrats that hands them both the Senate and the House would be seen as a negative for big pharma.

“Democratic control could cause the market to discount higher risk that the government someday negotiates directly on drug prices,” Risinger wrote.

Risinger also upgraded Eli Lilly (ticker: LLY) to Overweight from Equal-weight, writing that the stock has significant earnings-growth potential.

Looking forward. Risinger wrote that the “next big thing” could be early-stage immuno-oncology treatments, estimating a total of $16 billion in sales potential in the U.S. alone. So-called adjuvant and neo-adjuvant therapies treat earlier-stage cancers; Risinger wrote that the biggest opportunities are in non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, and head and neck cancer.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-Kazis@barrons.com

