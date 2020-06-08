Royalty Pharma, which buys royalty interests in marketed and late-stage biopharmaceuticals, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise up to $2.0 billion by offering 70 million shares (14% insider) at a price range of $25 to $28. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Royalty Pharma would command a fully diluted market value of $15.8 billion.



Royalty Pharma was founded in 1996 and booked $1.9 billion in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RPRX. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Citi and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of June 15, 2020.



The article Pharmaceutical royalty firm Royalty Pharma sets terms for up to $2.0 billion IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.