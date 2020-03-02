US Markets

Pharmaceutical firms asked to speed up coronavirus vaccine work -Trump

Steve Holland Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration has asked pharmaceutical companies to accelerate work on the development of a coronavirus vaccine, but provided no details.

Top U.S. health officials have said that a vaccine for the virus, which has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide, is up to 18 months away.

