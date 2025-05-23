Pharma Stock Roundup: NVO CEO Resigns, SNY to Buy VIGL & More

This week, Novo Nordisk NVO announced the surprise resignation of its chief executive officer (CEO), Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen. Sanofi SNY announced the proposed acquisition of Vigil Neuroscience, a clinical-stage biotech focused on developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Pfizer PFE announced a licensing deal with Chinese biotech 3SBio. The FDA granted approval to Roche’s RHHBY eye drug, Susvimo, for its third indication in the United States. Merck MRK and its Japanese partner Daiichi Sankyo began a pivotal study on ifinatamab deruxtecan in esophageal cancer.

Here's a recap of the week’s most important stories.

NVO CEO Resigns Amid Ongoing Challenges

Novo Nordisk announced that its CEO, Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, will step down from his position. The decision can be attributed to increasing competitive pressure and recent market challenges that have led to a decline in the company’s stock price since mid-2024. Also, the Novo Nordisk Foundation board asked for a CEO succession and an increased presence on the NVO board. Novo Nordisk Foundation controls the majority of votes at the Novo Nordisk annual general meeting. Accordingly, Lars Rebien Sørensen, chair of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, will join NVO’s board as an observer for some time.

Jørgensen’s decision comes after a mutual agreement with the board, although he will remain in his role temporarily to ensure a smooth transition. Jørgensen has been CEO since 2017 and played a pivotal role in the company’s expansion, particularly in the obesity treatment market, which has been a significant growth driver for Novo Nordisk in recent years. Novo Nordisk said a search for Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen’s successor has begun.

SNY to Buy Vigil Neurosciences to Strengthen Neurology Pipeline

Sanofi announced an agreement to acquire Vigil Neuroscience, which is making innovative TREM2-based therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, for a total equity value of around $470 million ($8 per share in cash). The acquisition will add Vigil’s investigational oral small-molecule TREM2 agonist, VG-3927, which will be developed in a phase II study for treating Alzheimer’s disease. However, Sanofi is not acquiring VGL101, Vigil’s second molecule program, which is being developed for another neurodegenerative disease.

Pfizer’s New Deal for PD-1/VEGF inhibitor With China’s 3SBio

Pfizer announced an exclusive deal to acquire global (ex-China) rights to SSGJ-707, a bispecific PD-1/VEGF antibody developed by Chinese biotech 3SBio, for an upfront payment of $1.25 billion. The deal includes up to $4.8 billion in milestone payments, tiered double-digit royalties, and a $100 million equity investment in 3SBio. SSGJ-707 is being developed for cancers such as non-small cell lung cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer, with a phase III trial expected this year. Unlike existing PD-1 therapies, SSGJ-707 targets both PD-1 and VEGF, potentially offering a stronger anti-tumor response. The deal is set to be closed in the third quarter.

FDA Approves Roche’s Susvimo for Diabetic Retinopathy

The FDA approved Roche’s eye drug, Susvimo, for treating diabetic retinopathy (DR). Susvimo is already approved for treating neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The approval was based on one-year data from the phase III Pavilion study. Susvimo provides continuous delivery of a customized formulation of ranibizumab via the Port Delivery Platform (a refillable eye implant), offering an alternative treatment option to regular VEGF eye injections for patients at risk of vision loss from progression of diabetic retinopathy.

MRK & Daiichi Begin Pivotal Study on Ifinatamab Deruxtecan in Esophageal Cancer

Merck and partner Daiichi Sankyo announced the dosing of the first patient in the pivotal IDeate-Esophageal01 phase III study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) in certain patients with pretreated advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma versus the physician’s choice of chemotherapy. The study’s primary endpoint is overall survival. Ifinatamab deruxtecan is also being evaluated in a phase III study in relapsed small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

Ifinatamab deruxtecan is a part of Merck’s collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to co-develop and co-commercialize the latter’s three DXd antibody drug conjugates or ADCs worldwide, except Japan. The other two ADCs are patritumab deruxtecan/MK-1022 and raludotatug deruxtecan/MK-5909. In August last year, Merck expanded the collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize MK-6070, an investigational T-cell engager targeting delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3), which it obtained from its acquisition of Harpoon Therapeutics.

Pfizer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi and Merck carry a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The NYSE ARCA Pharmaceutical Index has declined 3.8% in the past five trading sessions.

Large Cap Pharmaceuticals Industry 5YR % Return

Large Cap Pharmaceuticals Industry 5YR % Return

Here’s how the eight major stocks performed in the previous five trading sessions.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the last five trading sessions, Merck rose the most (4.1%) while Lilly declined the most (2.3%).

In the past six months, Novartis rose the most (11.2%), while Novo Nordisk declined the most (34.0%).

(See the last pharma stock roundup here: BAYRY Q1 Earnings, NVO & GSK’s New Deals)

What's Next in the Pharma World?

Watch this space for regular pipeline and regulatory updates next week.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.