Pharma Stock Roundup: JNJ Q3 Earnings Beat, RHHBY Sales Weak, LLY, ABBV Ink M&A Deals

This week, J&J JNJ began the third-quarter earnings season for the drug and biotech sector with an earnings and sales beat. Weak sales of COVID-related medicines and tests hurt Roche’s RHHBY third-quarter sales. Eli Lilly LLY and AbbVie ABBV announced small acquisitions.

Recap of the Week’s Most Important Stories

J&J Begins Q3 Earnings Season: J&J reported better-than-expected third-quarter results as it beat estimates for both earnings and sales. Its Pharmaceuticals unit sales continued to do well. Sales also improved in the MedTech and Consumer segments. However, currency headwinds reduced its sales growth by 6% in the quarter amid a strengthening U.S. dollar. J&J slightly lowered its sales outlook for the year due to expected currency headwinds. It also tightened its adjusted earnings guidance range.

Roche’s Q3 Revenues Dip: Roche’s revenues in the third quarter declined 6% due to lower COVID-related sales in both the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics divisions as the effects of the pandemic declined in many countries. Roche said that the increase in COVID cases has not simultaneously boosted demand for tests and drugs. Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division were down 6% in the third quarter, while the Diagnostics division sales declined 4%. Roche expects sales to remain stable or grow in the low-single digits (at constant exchange rates) in 2022. Core earnings per share are estimated to grow in the low- to mid-single-digit range.

Lilly to Buy Akouos for $610M: Lilly said that it is acquiring Boston-based Akouos for approximately $487 million plus a contingent value right for an aggregate amount up to approximately $610 million. Akouos is developing gene therapies for the treatment of inner ear conditions, including hearing loss. Akouos’ lead pipeline candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy intended for the treatment of OTOF-mediated hearing loss, a form of sensorineural hearing loss caused by mutations in the OTOF gene. Last month, the FDA cleared an investigational new drug submission to begin clinical studies on AK-OTOF. Akouos plans to initiate a pediatric phase I/II study on AK-OTOF for OTOF-mediated hearing loss soon.

AbbVie’s New Antibody Deal: AbbVie announced the acquisition of private biotech, DJS Antibodies that makes antibody medicines targeting difficult-to-drug protein targets. The acquisition will add the latter’s lead pipeline candidate, DJS-002, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases. The candidate is a potential first-in-class antibody directed to LPAR1 antagonist antibody. The deal will provide AbbVie access to DJS’ proprietary HEPTAD platform, which, coupled with its capabilities in biotherapeutics research, can be used to make antibody therapeutics against difficult-to-drug protein targets in immunology.

The NYSE ARCA Pharmaceutical Index declined 1% in the last five trading sessions.

Large Cap Pharmaceuticals Industry 5YR % Return

Large Cap Pharmaceuticals Industry 5YR % Return

Here’s how the eight major stocks performed in the last five trading sessions.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the last five trading sessions, Merck rose the most (0.5%), while AstraZeneca declined the most (2.1%).

In the past six months, Lilly has gained the highest (18.1%), while AstraZeneca declined the most (17.5%).

(See the last pharma stock roundup here: FDA Nod to Omicron Jabs for Kids, MRK, MRNA Partner for Cancer Jab)

What's Next in the Pharma World?

Watch out for Merck, Sanofi and AbbVie’s Q3 earnings releases and regular pipeline and regulatory updates next week.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Roche Holding AG (RHHBY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.