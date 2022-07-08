Pharma Stock Roundup: AZN's Small Cancer Firm Buyout, FDA Updates for PFE, RHHBY

This week, the FDA granted priority review status to Roche’s RHHBY regulatory application for lymphoma candidate, Lunsumio. AstraZeneca AZN announced a small acquisition that will strengthen its hematological cancer pipeline. Pfizer PFE filed a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for its oral COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, which was until now authorized for emergency use in the United States.

AstraZeneca’s New Acquisition to Strengthen Hematological Cancer Pipeline: AstraZeneca announced that it has agreed to acquire TeneoTwo and its early-stage CD19/CD3 T-cell engager, TNB-486, which will strengthen its hematological cancer pipeline. TNB-486 is currently being evaluated in a phase I study in relapsed and refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma1. Per the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will make an upfront payment of $100 million upon the closure of the deal. In addition to the upfront payment, the existing shareholders of TeneoTwo will also be eligible to receive contingent R&D-related milestone payments of up to $805 million and additional contingent commercial-related milestone payments of up to $360 million.

FDA’s Priority Tag to Roche’s Lymphoma Candidate BLA: The FDA accepted and granted priority review to Roche’s biologics license application (BLA) for Lunsumio, to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received at least two prior systemic therapies. Lunsumio is a potential first-in-classCD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody. The FDA is expected to give its decision on the BLA by Dec 29, 2022. The BLA is based on positive results from the pivotal phase I/II GO29781 study.

Pfizer Files NDA for Paxlovid: Pfizer announced that it has filed a new drug application (NDA) to seek formal approval from the FDA for its oral COVID-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid. Paxlovid was granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the United States in December 2021 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19. The NDA seeks approval of Paxlovid for patients who are at high risk for progression to severe illness from COVID-19. The NDA was based on data from the phase II/III EPIC-HR study. Paxlovid has already received emergency or conditional authorization for use in certain populations in more than 65 countries.

What's Next in the Pharma World?

Watch for regular pipeline and regulatory updates next week.

