Pharma shares reel after Biden backs COVID-19 vaccine IP waiver

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Shares in pharmaceutical firms involved in the production of COVID-19 vaccines slumped on Thursday, with U.S. shares set to extend losses triggered the previous day by President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on vaccines.

Frankfurt-listed shares of Pfizer PFE.F, Moderna and 0QF.F Novavax NVV1.F fell 5.2%, 8.2% and 10.1% respectively, extending losses of up to 6% seen on Wednesday.

They were tipped to open lower on Wall Street, falling 2.6% to 4.2% in pre-market trade.

The losses were triggered after Biden said he would support a World Trade Organization waiver for vaccine intellectual property to enhance the fight against the pandemic .

Implementing such a waiver could be a lengthy process but could eventually dent revenues and profits for companies which have invested heavily in COVID-19 vaccines.

"It could clearly reduce potential revenues some of these firms were expecting to generate from licensing their patents", said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

Pharma shares lost ground elsewhere too, with Germany's Curevac 5CV.DE, seeking approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, tumbling as much as 15%.

Shares in Chinese vaccine makers slumped too with CanSino Biologics Inc 688185.SS, a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine maker, down 16%. Its Hong Kong shares 6185.HK dived as much as 22%.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group 600196.SS fell by the 10% daily limit.

Shares in London-listed AstraZeneca AZN.L were unchanged however. Europe's index ofhealthcare stocks <.SXDP> was down 0.5%, slightly lagging the pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark.

