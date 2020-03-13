Pharma Mar says test of potential coronavirus drug promising

Inti Landauro Reuters
Published

Spanish pharmaceutical company Pharma Mar said on Friday tests carried out in test tubes with its cancer drug Aplidin on samples of a virus similar to the COVID-19 coronavirus were encouraging.

Investigators from Spain's biotech centre Centro Nacional de Biotecnologia del Centro Superior de Investigaciones Cientificas showed Aplidin has a positive effect on multiplication and propagation of the virus, Pharma Mar said in a statement on Friday.

The company will contact regulatory authorities to analyse the possibility of testing the drug on patients with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Aplidin is marketed in countries like Australia as a treatment for certain blood cancers.

