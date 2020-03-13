Pharma Mar says test of potential coronavirus drug promising

MADRID, March 13 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical company Pharma Mar PHMR.MC said on Friday tests carried out in test tubes with its cancer drug Aplidin on samples of a virus similar to the COVID-19 coronavirus were encouraging.

Investigators from Spain's biotech centre Centro Nacional de Biotecnologia del Centro Superior de Investigaciones Cientificas showed Aplidin has a positive effect on multiplication and propagation of the virus, Pharma Mar said in a statement on Friday.

The company will contact regulatory authorities to analyse the possibility of testing the drug on patients with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Aplidin is marketed in countries like Australia as a treatment for certain blood cancers.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Jan Harvey)

