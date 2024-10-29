News & Insights

Pharma Mar S.A. Announces Strategic Share Capital Reduction

October 29, 2024 — 01:38 pm EDT

Pharma Mar SA (ES:PHM) has released an update.

Pharma Mar S.A. has reduced its share capital by 79,607.40 euros through the amortization of 132,679 treasury shares, enhancing earnings per share and shareholder remuneration. This strategic move follows a share buyback program and will result in the delisting of these shares from Spanish stock exchanges. The capital reduction is funded by free reserves and will not affect shareholder contributions.

