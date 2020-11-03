US Markets
Pharma Mar posts 131 mln euro 9-mo net profit thanks to Jazz Pharma agreement

Inti Landauro Nathan Allen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SRDJAN ZIVULOVIC

MADRID, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Spanish biotech Pharma Mar PHMR.MC booked a 131 million euro ($152.84 million) net profit in the first nine months of the year thanks to a payment from drug maker Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ.O to market a drug in Canada, Pharma Mar said on Tuesday.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals paid 300 million dollars to Pharma Mar during the period as part of a commercial agreement to market its cancer drug Lubrinectedin in Canada, Pharma Mar said.

Pharma Mar posted a 27 million euro loss in the first nine months of 2019.

($1 = 0.8571 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Nathan Allen)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

