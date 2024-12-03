Pharma Mar Gains China Approval for Cancer Drug

Pharma Mar SA (ES:PHM) has released an update.

Pharma Mar SA’s partner, Luye Pharma Group, has secured conditional approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for the commercialization of Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer. This marks the drug’s approval in 17 global territories, reflecting its growing acceptance and potential market reach in the oncology sector. The approval is based on promising clinical study results, underscoring the drug’s efficacy and safety for patients in China.

