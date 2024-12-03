News & Insights

Stocks

Pharma Mar Gains China Approval for Cancer Drug

December 03, 2024 — 03:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pharma Mar SA (ES:PHM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pharma Mar SA’s partner, Luye Pharma Group, has secured conditional approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for the commercialization of Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer. This marks the drug’s approval in 17 global territories, reflecting its growing acceptance and potential market reach in the oncology sector. The approval is based on promising clinical study results, underscoring the drug’s efficacy and safety for patients in China.

For further insights into ES:PHM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHMMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.