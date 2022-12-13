Pharma investor Conviction Life delays IPO to new year

December 13, 2022 — 02:18 am EST

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Diagnostics and pharmaceutical services investor Conviction Life said on Tuesday it had delayed a planned initial public offering to trade on the London Stock Exchange until the new year.

Conviction Life said in a statement it had extended the close of its issue from December 13 to January 31, with a view to trading shares from February 3.

Conviction Life previously said it is targeting gross proceeds of up to 100 million pounds ($123 million) through the issue of up to 100 million ordinary shares.

It is also planning to undertake a placing programme for up to 250 million ordinary shares.

The company said a number of prospective investors had asked for more time to complete due diligence and given the upcoming Christmas holiday season it had decided to extend the deadline.

