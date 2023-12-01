Pharma giants warn of 'chaos' in venue fight over US price-fixing cases

By Mike Scarcella

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Major pharmaceutical firms are trying to bar a group of states that sued them from leaving centralized antitrust litigation in Philadelphia, warning of "chaos" if the companies are forced to fight the same price-fixing claims in more than one venue.

Generic pharmaceutical manufacturers Teva, Sandoz, Aurobindo and others on Wednesday asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to keep the lawsuits consolidated in federal court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Dozens of generic pharma companies are accused in the wide-ranging litigation of conspiring to fix price on hundreds of drugs. The companies in their filing opposed a request by Connecticut and other states to return their own cases to federal court in Connecticut, where the lawsuits were first brought in 2016.

At the heart of the venue dispute is a new federal law that says states can pick where they want to pursue antitrust cases. A U.S. appeals court has allowed the measure to be applied in at least one other unrelated case involving Google.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in October rejected Google's bid to stop Texas from leaving multidistrict litigation in Manhattan federal court challenging the technology giant's advertising technology practices.

Attorneys for Google argued the new federal law, called the Venue Act, only applied to future cases. The appeals court's order did not decide that question.

Representatives for Teva, Sandoz, Aurobindo on Friday did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Connecticut Attorney General's office did not immediately respond to a similar request.

The Venue Act, less than a year old, "eliminates the delay, inefficiency, and associated higher cost that a state may encounter under existing law" in antitrust litigation, according to the law's sponsors.

The pharmaceutical companies' attorneys contend the law cannot be applied retroactively, and also that the states waited too long in seeking to leave the multidistrict proceeding in Pennsylvania.

Attorneys for Connecticut and the other states argued in their Nov. 1 court filing that the new law was "silent" on whether it applied to pending cases.

The case is In re: Generic Pharmaceuticals Pricing Antitrust Litigation, U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, MDL No. 2724.

Liaison counsel for states: W. Joseph Nielsen of Connecticut Attorney General's Office

For Teva: J. Gordon Cooney Jr. of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

For Sandoz: Margaret Rogers of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

For Aurobindo: Nathan Denning of Wiggin and Dana

