Pharma Foods Slips To Loss In H1; Lifts FY26 Earnings View, Cuts Sales Forecast; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Pharma Foods International Co., Ltd.(PMDSF, 2929.T), a Japanese functional food ingredients developer, on Friday reported a loss in its first half of fiscal 2026, despite improved sales.

Looking forward, the company lifted fiscal year 2026 earnings guidance, but trimmed net sales view.

In the Tokyo market, the shares were gaining around 6.2 percent, trading at 614.00 yen.

In the first half, loss attributable to owners of parent was 1.82 billion yen, compared to prior year's profit of 229 million yen. Basic loss per share was 63.09 yen, compared to profit of 8.06 yen per share a year ago.

Operating loss was 2.36 billion yen, compared to profit of 623 million yen a year ago.

Net sales, however, grew 8.7 percent to 32.44 billion yen from 29.86 billion yen a year ago.

Further, the company revised fiscal 2026 outlook, now expecting attributable net income of 1.50 billion yen or 51.65 yen per share, compared to previous estimate of 1 billion yen or 34.64 yen per share.

Operating income is now projected to be 2 billion yen, up from previous estimate of 1.50 billion yen.

Meanwhile, net sales are now estimated to be 67 billion yen, down from 68 billion yen expected earlier.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.