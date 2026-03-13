Markets

Pharma Foods Slips To Loss In H1; Lifts FY26 Earnings View, Cuts Sales Forecast; Stock Up

March 13, 2026 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pharma Foods International Co., Ltd.(PMDSF, 2929.T), a Japanese functional food ingredients developer, on Friday reported a loss in its first half of fiscal 2026, despite improved sales.

Looking forward, the company lifted fiscal year 2026 earnings guidance, but trimmed net sales view.

In the Tokyo market, the shares were gaining around 6.2 percent, trading at 614.00 yen.

In the first half, loss attributable to owners of parent was 1.82 billion yen, compared to prior year's profit of 229 million yen. Basic loss per share was 63.09 yen, compared to profit of 8.06 yen per share a year ago.

Operating loss was 2.36 billion yen, compared to profit of 623 million yen a year ago.

Net sales, however, grew 8.7 percent to 32.44 billion yen from 29.86 billion yen a year ago.

Further, the company revised fiscal 2026 outlook, now expecting attributable net income of 1.50 billion yen or 51.65 yen per share, compared to previous estimate of 1 billion yen or 34.64 yen per share.

Operating income is now projected to be 2 billion yen, up from previous estimate of 1.50 billion yen.

Meanwhile, net sales are now estimated to be 67 billion yen, down from 68 billion yen expected earlier.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.