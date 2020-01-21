US Markets

Pharma firms not making enough progress against superbugs - report

Drug companies are not making progress against the spread of antibiotic resistance at a scale and speed great enough to tackle the global health threat posed by superbugs, a key benchmark analysis found on Tuesday.

