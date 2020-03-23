Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

Contributor
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges Inc said on Tuesday it and partner Osaka University had completed development of a prophylactic DNA vaccine against the new coronavirus and that it would begin testing it in animals soon.

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges Inc 4563.T said on Tuesday it and partner Osaka University had completed development of a prophylactic DNA vaccine against the new coronavirus and that it would begin testing it in animals soon.

Shares of Anges were untraded with a glut of buy orders in early morning.

There are now more than 350,000 cases of coronavirus infections globally and over 15,000 deaths resulting from the disease it causes, called COVID-19.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2740;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More