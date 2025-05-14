Pharma Fire Sale: 3 Stocks the RSI Says You Shouldn’t Ignore

Investors searching for high-quality opportunities in the pharmaceutical space should keep a close eye on stocks trading at extremely oversold levels. One of the most popular ways to measure this is through the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a technical momentum indicator that signals when a stock may be due for a rebound. An RSI below 30 suggests a stock is extremely oversold and could be primed for a bounce, especially if sentiment is showing signs of turning or if the stock has retained analyst support.

Right now, three pharma names stand out with RSIs at this level: Sarepta Therapeutics, Krystal Biotech, and Lantheus Holdings. All three have been under pressure following earnings misses or weak guidance. Still, their technical setups, analyst support, and long-term outlooks suggest potential upside for those ready to buy the dip.

Sarepta Therapeutics RSI Drops to 22, Signaling Extreme Oversold Conditions

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) closed below $37 on Monday, May 12, marking their lowest level since 2017. The stock has been hammered since last week's earnings miss, which sent it down more than 40% in just a few sessions.

But with an RSI of 22 and several bullish analyst reactions in the aftermath, this one is worth watching.

Sarepta specializes in genetic medicine and is best known for its work in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its flagship drug, Elevidys, is the first gene therapy for DMD to win FDA approval.

Despite the short-term hit from disappointing numbers, Sarepta's long-term pipeline still excites analysts, including those at Wells Fargo, who reiterated their Buy rating post-earnings.

Price targets remain aggressive, with the Wells Fargo team calling for a return to $100 per share.

This implies a solid risk/reward setup that should appeal even to the more risk-averse investor.

Krystal Biotech Stock Rebounds as RSI Climbs from Oversold Levels

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) closed just under $140 on Monday, with its RSI now rising to 33 as it begins to emerge from extremely oversold territory.

Shares were down big after earnings last week but posted a solid 5% gain in Monday's session, a sign that the worst of the selling pressure might be over.

Krystal is a gene therapy company focused on rare diseases, most notably dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Its lead drug, Vyjuvek, is the first-ever approved redosable gene therapy for any indication and continues to build commercial momentum.

Despite the recent sell-off, analysts are still extremely bullish. Guggenheim, for example, reiterated their Buy rating last week and maintained a $189 price target, pointing to nearly 40% upside.

Given the technical bounce and continued confidence from the Street, Krystal could already be starting a recovery rally.

Lantheus Stock Oversold After Earnings Miss: RSI Hits 28

Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) are also showing classic signs of being oversold. The stock is down 25% since last week's earnings miss and currently has an RSI of just 28.

But what makes this setup particularly compelling is that Lantheus is sitting right on a long-term support line that has held strong in previous drawdowns, including in November of last year and again in February.

Lantheus is a diagnostics and therapeutics company primarily known for its radiopharmaceuticals used in cancer and cardiac imaging.

Its top-selling products include Pylarify for prostate cancer detection and Definity for echocardiography.

Truist Financial reiterated its Buy rating on the stock after the sell-off and set a $117 price target, implying an upside of more than 45% from current levels.

Given the stock's technical positioning and strong product portfolio, a bounce here would not be a surprise.

High-Quality Pharma Stocks at a Discount

RSI isn't a perfect predictor, but when paired with solid fundamentals and analyst support, it can help identify potential reversals. These pharma stocks have all taken heavy hits recently, but their respective potential for outsized gains in the future remains strong, and the street isn't giving up on them.

This might be one of the best setups we've seen this quarter for those looking to build positions in high-quality pharma names at a discount.

