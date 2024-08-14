Pharma ETFs in Focus Post Solid Q2 Earnings

The second-quarter results of the healthcare sector have been impressive, with earnings of 78.8% of the sector participants that have reported so far up 17.1% on 7.6% revenue growth. The earnings beat ratio of 85.7% and the revenue beat ratio of 75.5% are also assuring. Combining the actual results with the estimates for the still-to-report companies, the total earnings of the sector are expected to grow 16.6% on revenue growth of 8.5%.



Many industry bigwigs reported solid results, with some beating on earnings or revenues or both. However, the recent market rout has eroded some gains from the sector. As such, pharma ETFs have delivered mixed performances over the past month. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF IHE, VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF PPH, SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF XPH and First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF FTXH have gained 0.3%, 1.1%, 0.07%, and 0.4% respectively, while Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF PJP has shed 0.1% in a month.



Let’s delve deeper into the earnings of some of the bigwigs:

Earnings in Focus

Johnson and Johnson



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued with its long streak of earnings beat and also outpaced revenue estimates. Earnings per share came in at $2.82, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71 and improving 10.2% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues grew 4.3% year over year to $22.45 billion and fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.38 billion. For 2024, Johnson & Johnson maintained its revenue guidance of $88-$88.4 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.7%-5.2%. It lowered adjusted earnings per share guidance from $10.57-$10.72 to $9.97-$10.07 (read: Time for Healthcare ETFs?).



Pfizer



Pfizer (PFE) topped estimates on both the top and bottom lines. It reported adjusted earnings per share of 60 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents per share but declined 11% year over year. Revenues inched up 2% year over year to $13.28 billion and edged past the consensus mark of $13.13 billion. The U.S. drug giant raised its revenue guidance from $58.5-$61.5 billion to $59.5-$62.5 billion and adjusted earnings per share from $2.15-$2.35 to $2.45-$2.65 for 2024.



Merck



Merck (MRK) also topped earnings and revenue estimates. It posted earnings per share of $2.28, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred an adjusted loss of $2.06 per share. Revenues rose 79% year over year to $16.11 billion and edged past the consensus mark of $15.90 billion. Merck lifted the higher end of its revenue guidance from $63.1-$64.3 billion to $63.1-$64.4 billion but lowered the earnings per share guidance to $7.94-$8.04 from $8.53-$8.65.



Bristol-Myers



Bristol-Myers (BMY) also reported better-than-expected results. It posted an earnings per share of $2.07, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64. Earnings came in higher than the year-ago earnings of $1.75. Revenues grew 9% year over year to $12.2 billion and edged past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.5 billion. For 2024, Bristol-Myers now expects revenues to increase in the upper end of the low single-digit range versus the previous guidance of low single digits. It lifted its earnings per share guidance to 60-90 cents from 40-70 cents.



Eli Lilly and Company



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported robust second-quarter 2024, beating earnings and revenue estimates. Earnings per share came in at $3.92, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 and improving 86% from the year-ago number. Revenues rose 36% to $11.3 billion and edged past the estimated $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly increased its full-year outlook for the second time this year. It raised the revenue guidance to $45.4-$46.6 billion from $42.4-$43.6 billion and the adjusted earnings per share guidance to $16.10-$16.60 from $13.50-$14.00 (read: 5 ETFs to Make the Most of Eli Lilly's Strength).

ETF Angle

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE)



iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF provides exposure to 36 U.S. companies that manufacture prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines by tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index. The in-focus five firms are the top holdings in the basket, accounting for a combined 59.4% of the total assets, suggesting heavy concentration. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has $670.8 million in AUM and charges 39 bps in fees and expenses. It carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook.



VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)



VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF follows the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index and holds 26 stocks in its basket. The five firms collectively account for a 33.6% share in the fund’s basket. The product has amassed $678.1 million in its asset base and charges 36 bps in annual fees. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (see: all the Healthcare ETFs here).



SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)



SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF provides exposure to pharma companies by tracking the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. With AUM of $177.9 million, it holds 43 securities, with the in-focus firms making up about 4% share each. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF charges 35 bps in fees a year and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.



Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)



Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF offers exposure to companies that are principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale, or distribution of pharmaceuticals and drugs of all types. It follows the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index and holds 23 stocks in its basket, with the in-focus firms making up at least 5% share each. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has AUM of about $283.8 million and charges 57 bps in fees and expenses. The ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.



First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)



First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF tracks the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals Index, holding 50 securities in its basket. The in-focus five firms account for a combined 31.4% of the assets. FTXH has AUM of $18.3 million. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF charges 60 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.