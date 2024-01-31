Pharma companies lose fight over venue for states’ price-fixing lawsuits

By Mike Scarcella

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dozens of drug makers have lost their bid to keep a group of price-fixing lawsuits joined together in Pennsylvania federal court, after a court panel on Wednesday said Connecticut and other state plaintiffs could press their own cases separately.

The federal Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation granted a request from Connecticut and 45 other states to litigate their antitrust lawsuits in Connecticut federal court, where they were first filed in 2016.

The states' cases had been part of a sweeping multidistrict litigation (MDL) in Pennsylvania, where about 40 pharmaceutical companies are fighting long-running accusations that they conspired to keep the price of generic drugs artificially high.

Sending the state cases back to Connecticut “may temporarily disrupt proceedings in the MDL,” the court panel acknowledged in Wednesday’s order. But the court said it was bound by a new federal law that gives state attorneys general more authority to choose where to litigate antitrust actions.

Wednesday’s order marked the latest ruling to cite the new law, enacted in late 2022. It grants states the same authority as the U.S. Justice Department to remain apart from antitrust multidistrict litigation proceedings.

The panel said prior rulings involving the states' claims likely would still hold and that “informal cooperation among the parties and coordination among the involved courts remains possible.”

Representatives for Teva, Sandoz and Aurobindo Pharma did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The drug companies' efforts to dismiss the claims remain pending.

Drug makers Teva, Sandoz, Aurobindo and others had urged the judicial panel not to let Connecticut and its state coalition break away, warning it would cause “chaos” in the litigation.

They argued that they should not be forced to fight the same claims in different federal courts before separate judges.

Connecticut praised the panel order.

“We all pay far too much for our prescription drugs, and that won’t change until we restore fair and honest competition throughout the generic drug industry,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement. “We agree with this decision and are pleased these important cases will move forward here in Connecticut.”

The case is In re Generic Pharmaceuticals Pricing Antitrust Litigation, U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, MDL No. 2724.

Liaison counsel for states: W. Joseph Nielsen of Connecticut Attorney General's Office

For Teva: J. Gordon Cooney Jr. of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

For Sandoz: Margaret Rogers of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

For Aurobindo: Nathan Denning of Wiggin and Dana

Read more:

US states flex new power to steer antitrust lawsuits

Pharma giants warn of 'chaos' in venue fight over US price-fixing cases

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.