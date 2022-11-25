Pharma and diagnostic investor Conviction Life files for IPO

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Diagnostics and pharmaceutical services technologies investor Conviction Life has filed for an initial public offering to trade on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, the company said on Friday.

Conviction Life is targeting gross proceeds of up to 100 million pounds ($121 million) through the issue of up to 100 million ordinary shares.

The company will also undertake a placing programme for up to 250 million ordinary shares and plans to start trading on Dec. 16.

($1 = 0.8263 pounds)

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez Editing by Mark Potter)

