PH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $305.62, changing hands as high as $308.54 per share. Parker Hannifin Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PH's low point in its 52 week range is $266.26 per share, with $340 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $306.45. The PH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

